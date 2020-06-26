18001 N 33rd Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fees! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom north phoenix home includes tile in all high traffic areas and living room and new upgraded neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes maple cabinets, refrigerator ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and dining area. Corner lot with oversized backyard and includes a covered patio. Two car garage offers additional storage.