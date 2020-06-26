All apartments in Phoenix
18001 N 33rd Avenue
18001 N 33rd Avenue

18001 North 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18001 North 33rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom north phoenix home includes tile in all high traffic areas and living room and new upgraded neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes maple cabinets, refrigerator ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and dining area. Corner lot with oversized backyard and includes a covered patio. Two car garage offers additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18001 N 33rd Avenue have any available units?
18001 N 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18001 N 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 18001 N 33rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18001 N 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18001 N 33rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18001 N 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18001 N 33rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18001 N 33rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18001 N 33rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 18001 N 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18001 N 33rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18001 N 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 18001 N 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18001 N 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18001 N 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18001 N 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18001 N 33rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
