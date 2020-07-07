18 E CORAL GABLES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful, upscale two-story townhome, completely remodeled, in the Moon Valley neighborhood, 1350 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft, very light, bright and airy with skylights and clerestory windows, slab granite and stainless steel appliances at kitchen, laundry room off kitchen with pantry storage and full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, all electric, newer Berber carpet and 20 inch ceramic tile, attached 2-car carport with storage room. Freshly painted. Sunscreens, breakfast bar, all tile bath surrounds, mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has two closets, master bath has double sinks. Private courtyard and community pool. North/South exposure.