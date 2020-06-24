17826 N 13th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has just been freshly painted in a two-tone neutral color scheme and is now ready for you to call home! With tons of curb appeal and easy to maintain desert landscaping, the backyard also features a private fenced off pool, covered patio and built in BBQ. Inside, the home boasts title and wood-like floors through, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout and much more! The master suite boasts private access to the backyard and a private bathroom with dual sinks, custom glass shower, soaking tub with jets and walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage. Come view today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.ï¿½