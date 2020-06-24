All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

17826 N 13th Pl

17826 North 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17826 North 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has just been freshly painted in a two-tone neutral color scheme and is now ready for you to call home! With tons of curb appeal and easy to maintain desert landscaping, the backyard also features a private fenced off pool, covered patio and built in BBQ. Inside, the home boasts title and wood-like floors through, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout and much more! The master suite boasts private access to the backyard and a private bathroom with dual sinks, custom glass shower, soaking tub with jets and walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage. Come view today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.ï¿½

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17826 N 13th Pl have any available units?
17826 N 13th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17826 N 13th Pl have?
Some of 17826 N 13th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17826 N 13th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17826 N 13th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17826 N 13th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17826 N 13th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17826 N 13th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17826 N 13th Pl offers parking.
Does 17826 N 13th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17826 N 13th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17826 N 13th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 17826 N 13th Pl has a pool.
Does 17826 N 13th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17826 N 13th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17826 N 13th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17826 N 13th Pl has units with dishwashers.
