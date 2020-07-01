All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17802 N 41ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17802 N 41ST Place
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

17802 N 41ST Place

17802 North 41st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17802 North 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
Available now! One of only ten newer homes in this perfect neighborhood! Rarely available, modern & spacious single-story, upgraded ceramic faux-wood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have maple cabinets and granite countertops. Master Suite with large walk-in closet, separate tub and walk-in shower, dual-sink vanity, and water closet. Quiet and Private! Situated on the corner lot, fenced yard, covered patio /w sunshade. Easy walk to Paradise Valley Park, pool, skate park, dog park, community center, even PV High School! 2x6 exterior walls, premium vertical blinds, and ceiling fans in every room help keep heating/cooling costs down. Refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer all included. Great home looking for great Tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17802 N 41ST Place have any available units?
17802 N 41ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17802 N 41ST Place have?
Some of 17802 N 41ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17802 N 41ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
17802 N 41ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17802 N 41ST Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17802 N 41ST Place is pet friendly.
Does 17802 N 41ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 17802 N 41ST Place offers parking.
Does 17802 N 41ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17802 N 41ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17802 N 41ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 17802 N 41ST Place has a pool.
Does 17802 N 41ST Place have accessible units?
No, 17802 N 41ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17802 N 41ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17802 N 41ST Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College