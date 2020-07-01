17802 N 41ST Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool

Available now! One of only ten newer homes in this perfect neighborhood! Rarely available, modern & spacious single-story, upgraded ceramic faux-wood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have maple cabinets and granite countertops. Master Suite with large walk-in closet, separate tub and walk-in shower, dual-sink vanity, and water closet. Quiet and Private! Situated on the corner lot, fenced yard, covered patio /w sunshade. Easy walk to Paradise Valley Park, pool, skate park, dog park, community center, even PV High School! 2x6 exterior walls, premium vertical blinds, and ceiling fans in every room help keep heating/cooling costs down. Refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer all included. Great home looking for great Tenants!