Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fireplace, and vaulted ceilings in the great room. The open kitchen has granite counter tops and tile flooring. Large master bedroom with double sinks, tub/shower, and separate toilet quarters. Access from both the great room and master bedroom to the low maintenance gravel/stone back yard. Close to the SR51, Loop 101, Desert Ridge Mall, restaurants, shopping, and much more! Monthly Pet Rent $50.00 each.