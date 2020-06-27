All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17616 N 2ND Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17616 N 2ND Place
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

17616 N 2ND Place

17616 North 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17616 North 2nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Step inside your new single story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Phoenix. All fresh paint and carpet- Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, cozy brick fireplace and tons of natural light throughout! The galley style kitchen boasts dual sinks, white appliances, light wood cabinetry and a pantry. Huge Bonus Room/ Formal Living/Dining rooms to the front of the home which could be used as a home office as well. Home features covered back patio that overlooks lush green grass and a private pool-great to enjoy with friends and family-Don't wait on this home! Walking distance to Shopping, Target, Sushi, Bars, etc! This fantastic home is sure to impress! Weekly pool service included $150 admn fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17616 N 2ND Place have any available units?
17616 N 2ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17616 N 2ND Place have?
Some of 17616 N 2ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17616 N 2ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
17616 N 2ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17616 N 2ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 17616 N 2ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17616 N 2ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 17616 N 2ND Place offers parking.
Does 17616 N 2ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17616 N 2ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17616 N 2ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 17616 N 2ND Place has a pool.
Does 17616 N 2ND Place have accessible units?
No, 17616 N 2ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17616 N 2ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17616 N 2ND Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College