17616 N 2ND Place

Step inside your new single story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Phoenix. All fresh paint and carpet- Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, cozy brick fireplace and tons of natural light throughout! The galley style kitchen boasts dual sinks, white appliances, light wood cabinetry and a pantry. Huge Bonus Room/ Formal Living/Dining rooms to the front of the home which could be used as a home office as well. Home features covered back patio that overlooks lush green grass and a private pool-great to enjoy with friends and family-Don't wait on this home! Walking distance to Shopping, Target, Sushi, Bars, etc! This fantastic home is sure to impress! Weekly pool service included $150 admn fee applies