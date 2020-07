Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

You must see this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated Deer Valley Estates. Appreciate an open floor plan with soaring ceilings. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen complete with stainless appliances, abundant cabinets, counter space and a stylish backsplash. A convenient laundry room, 2 car garage, powder room and master bedroom with ensuite bath make this property perfect. The community pool and a playground are steps from the property. See this gem today!