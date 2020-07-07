1745 East Chanute Pass

Amenities

**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**



Beautiful open floor plan, 9+ft ceilings! Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Covered back patio. Pest control and landscaping included in the rent. The gated community has biking/walking paths, Children's playground, and several grassy areas.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, requires owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



