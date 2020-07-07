All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:31 AM

1745 East Chanute Pass

1745 East Chanute Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1745 East Chanute Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**

Beautiful open floor plan, 9+ft ceilings! Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Covered back patio. Pest control and landscaping included in the rent. The gated community has biking/walking paths, Children's playground, and several grassy areas.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, requires owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 East Chanute Pass have any available units?
1745 East Chanute Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 East Chanute Pass have?
Some of 1745 East Chanute Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 East Chanute Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1745 East Chanute Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 East Chanute Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 East Chanute Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1745 East Chanute Pass offer parking?
No, 1745 East Chanute Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1745 East Chanute Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 East Chanute Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 East Chanute Pass have a pool?
No, 1745 East Chanute Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1745 East Chanute Pass have accessible units?
No, 1745 East Chanute Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 East Chanute Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 East Chanute Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

