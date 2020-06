17417 N 16TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WOW!10++HOME IS SIMPLY GORGEOUS 3 BD/2.5 BATH + LOFT~PLANTATION SHUTTERS ON MOST ALL WINDOWS~GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING IN LVG/DNG/FMLY GREATROOM & BREAKFAST NOOK~UPGRADED TILE KITCHEN, BATHS & LAUNDRY~DESIGNER KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE, STAINLESS RESTAURANT STYLE SINK & ALL APPLIANCES~BREAKFAST NOOK HAS BAY WINDOW~ENTERTAINMENT NICHES IN FAMILY GREATROOM~LOTS OF DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT~FORMAL DINING ROOM~1ST FLOOR POWDER ROOM~STAIRS LEAD TO LOFT AREA~MASTER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILINGS & BAY WINDOW~MASTER BATH HAS GRANITE SINK VANITY, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER & HIS/HERS CLOSETS~2nd FLOOR BATH IS TILED w/GLASS ENCLOSURE~SECONDARY BEDROOMS BOTH LARGE W/CEILING FANS & CLOSET HAS BUILT-INS~2nd LAUNDRY W/D INCLUDED~PRIVATE-NEWLY-LANDSCAPED BACKYARD w/COVERED PATIO~A MUST SEE & HURRY!!10++