1741 W LAURIE Lane

Beautifully remodeled contemporary-style 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the highly desirable Royal Palm neighborhood. Split floor plan, with a kitchen that opens to a large family room with a fireplace. Two sets of double french doors open off the breakfast nook and family room onto the back patio, and a third set of french doors open off the dining room to a wonderful front courtyard. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, wood look porcelain floors, and two-tone paint. Huge master bedroom and 3 large additional bedrooms. Mature tree-shaded backyard with diving pool. A 5 minute walk to amazing Butler park!