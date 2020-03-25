All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1741 W LAURIE Lane

1741 West Laurie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1741 West Laurie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beautifully remodeled contemporary-style 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the highly desirable Royal Palm neighborhood. Split floor plan, with a kitchen that opens to a large family room with a fireplace. Two sets of double french doors open off the breakfast nook and family room onto the back patio, and a third set of french doors open off the dining room to a wonderful front courtyard. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, wood look porcelain floors, and two-tone paint. Huge master bedroom and 3 large additional bedrooms. Mature tree-shaded backyard with diving pool. A 5 minute walk to amazing Butler park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 W LAURIE Lane have any available units?
1741 W LAURIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 W LAURIE Lane have?
Some of 1741 W LAURIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 W LAURIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1741 W LAURIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 W LAURIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1741 W LAURIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1741 W LAURIE Lane offer parking?
No, 1741 W LAURIE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1741 W LAURIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 W LAURIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 W LAURIE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1741 W LAURIE Lane has a pool.
Does 1741 W LAURIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1741 W LAURIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 W LAURIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 W LAURIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
