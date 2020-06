Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A Beautiful home great floor plan, kitchen open to dining area then to family room. Master bedroom to one side, other two bedrooms on other. Neutral color paint, new laminate floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Greenbelt area across the street, close to freeway access. $30 monthly admin fee, 2.3% rental tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.