1730 W. Pershing Ave Available 06/17/19 COMING SOON!!! - Spacious Single Level home with PRIVATE POOL. This home features a separate Living Room, Family Room, Dining in the Kitchen and over-sized rooms, PLUS A DEN, Workshop, Outside Kitchen with Gas Hook-Up for BBQ and a COVERED PATIO. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry, Lazy Susan, Pull Out Shelving, Island Breakfast Bar. This home is a MUST SEE!!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



