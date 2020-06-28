1725 W Tonto Ln

Amenities
Up for rent is a beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house sporting a recently remodeled kitchen with modern appliances, and bathrooms. At over 2,000 square feet, and with a large pool, this is a great home for a family.
Commute to work, school, and entertainment is a short commute away as this home is within minutes of both the I-17 and 101 freeways.
Rent is $1595 + applicable taxes. Security deposit is one month's rent plus a $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit.
Total move-in is $1595 first month's rent + $36.69 tax + $1845 security deposit = 3476.69.
