Phoenix, AZ
1725 W Tonto Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

1725 W Tonto Ln

1725 West Tonto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1725 West Tonto Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Up for rent is a beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house sporting a recently remodeled kitchen with modern appliances, and bathrooms. At over 2,000 square feet, and with a large pool, this is a great home for a family.

Commute to work, school, and entertainment is a short commute away as this home is within minutes of both the I-17 and 101 freeways.

Rent is $1595 + applicable taxes. Security deposit is one month's rent plus a $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit.

Total move-in is $1595 first month's rent + $36.69 tax + $1845 security deposit = 3476.69.

(RLNE4233770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 W Tonto Ln have any available units?
1725 W Tonto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 W Tonto Ln have?
Some of 1725 W Tonto Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 W Tonto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1725 W Tonto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 W Tonto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 W Tonto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1725 W Tonto Ln offer parking?
No, 1725 W Tonto Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1725 W Tonto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 W Tonto Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 W Tonto Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1725 W Tonto Ln has a pool.
Does 1725 W Tonto Ln have accessible units?
No, 1725 W Tonto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 W Tonto Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 W Tonto Ln has units with dishwashers.
