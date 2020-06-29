17239 N. 56th Pl.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Spacious 3 Bed/3 Bath w/Pool in Scottsdale - This 3 bedroom 3 bath with loft home is extremely spacious and in excellent condition. Master bedroom is on first floor. Updated kitchen with island and lots of cabinets and counter space, generously sized bedrooms, gorgeous fenced pool. Lots of tile. New carpet in bedrooms. Wonderful location. Includes pool service.



$100 Placement Fee

1.65% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee

$2450 Security Deposit



(RLNE2483403)