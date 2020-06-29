All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

17239 N. 56th Pl.

17239 North 56th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17239 North 56th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Spacious 3 Bed/3 Bath w/Pool in Scottsdale - This 3 bedroom 3 bath with loft home is extremely spacious and in excellent condition. Master bedroom is on first floor. Updated kitchen with island and lots of cabinets and counter space, generously sized bedrooms, gorgeous fenced pool. Lots of tile. New carpet in bedrooms. Wonderful location. Includes pool service.

$100 Placement Fee
1.65% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$35 Application Fee
$2450 Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17239 N. 56th Pl. have any available units?
17239 N. 56th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17239 N. 56th Pl. have?
Some of 17239 N. 56th Pl.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17239 N. 56th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
17239 N. 56th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17239 N. 56th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17239 N. 56th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 17239 N. 56th Pl. offer parking?
No, 17239 N. 56th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 17239 N. 56th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17239 N. 56th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17239 N. 56th Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 17239 N. 56th Pl. has a pool.
Does 17239 N. 56th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 17239 N. 56th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 17239 N. 56th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17239 N. 56th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

