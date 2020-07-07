17222 N 47TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautifully remodeled home has it all. From the low maintenance landscape to the new up-to-date flooring, tasteful interior paint, contemporary exterior paint, cool lighting, new fans, window blinds, interior doors and so much more! The kitchen is perfectly set up for easy dinners or fun BBQ's in the private backyard. The shade trees are perfect for lazy afternoons and a good book. It offers PV schools, plenty of nearby shopping and restaurants and great access to freeways. Your friends will be jealous that you have such an awesome home!