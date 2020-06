Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with many upgrades in N Phoenix, Home is close to shopping centers, parks, public transportation, hospital, and schools! many upgrades is include New 'wood' tile floors, carpet, paint, and bathroom vanities. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Garage contains built in cabinets with utility sink and parking for 2 cars. Brand new Washer and Dryer will be install before move in.