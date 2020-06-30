All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1721 West Pollack Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1721 West Pollack Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

1721 West Pollack Street

1721 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1721 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink and a walk-in closet! Relax in the community pool and future club house. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering $250 off!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1721 West Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1721 West Pollack Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1721 West Pollack Street offer parking?
No, 1721 West Pollack Street does not offer parking.
Does 1721 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 West Pollack Street have a pool?
Yes, 1721 West Pollack Street has a pool.
Does 1721 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College