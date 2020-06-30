1721 West Pollack Street

Amenities

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink and a walk-in closet! Relax in the community pool and future club house. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



Now offering $250 off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.