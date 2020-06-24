All apartments in Phoenix
1717 N 1ST Avenue

1717 North 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1717 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous architecture and the midtown lifestyle come together in this smartly designed, urban loft condo. Attractive space on the first floor with a light, neutral palette and gorgeous wood look flooring. The kitchen offers new SS appliances, sleek cabinets and granite counters, plus breakfast bar. Nice sized covered balcony, perfect for enjoying endless blue skies. Spacious bedroom loft upstairs offers picture windows, stack washer/dryer closet, fantastic bath with sleek design all over, from the vanity sink and the tile surround shower/tub combo. Gated parking garage with one space. Great area, minutes away from Phoenix Art Museum, other entertainment and several restaurants, plus all the amenities downtown Phoenix offers is just a light rail ride away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 N 1ST Avenue have any available units?
1717 N 1ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 N 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 1717 N 1ST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 N 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N 1ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1717 N 1ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 N 1ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 N 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 N 1ST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 N 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 N 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 N 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 N 1ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

