1717 N 1ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous architecture and the midtown lifestyle come together in this smartly designed, urban loft condo. Attractive space on the first floor with a light, neutral palette and gorgeous wood look flooring. The kitchen offers new SS appliances, sleek cabinets and granite counters, plus breakfast bar. Nice sized covered balcony, perfect for enjoying endless blue skies. Spacious bedroom loft upstairs offers picture windows, stack washer/dryer closet, fantastic bath with sleek design all over, from the vanity sink and the tile surround shower/tub combo. Gated parking garage with one space. Great area, minutes away from Phoenix Art Museum, other entertainment and several restaurants, plus all the amenities downtown Phoenix offers is just a light rail ride away!