All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1717 E UNION HILLS Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:13 AM

1717 E UNION HILLS Drive

1717 East Union Hills Drive · (602) 375-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1717 East Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1083 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous Interior Designer remodeled 2, bedroom and a large loft (2 separate living spaces perfect for room mates). 1335, Sq. Ft. townhouse 7 Min from Desert Ridge, 1 Mi. south of the 101. This unit is located in a park like setting in the most remote and quiet part of the complex near 2 large beautiful pools. The remodel consists of brand new kitchen with new LVT flooring, shaker cabinets with touchless under cabinet lighting, Quartz countertops, Stainless appliances, all new lighting and electrical throughout, Living room has 17' vaulted ceilings with skylights, a wood burning fireplace and adjacent private patio. Both bedrooms and loft have new carpet and natural wood barn doors and plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer hook ups are inside the unit. Includes 1 covered parking spot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive have any available units?
1717 E UNION HILLS Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive have?
Some of 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E UNION HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1717 E UNION HILLS Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity