1717 E UNION HILLS Drive

Gorgeous Interior Designer remodeled 2, bedroom and a large loft (2 separate living spaces perfect for room mates). 1335, Sq. Ft. townhouse 7 Min from Desert Ridge, 1 Mi. south of the 101. This unit is located in a park like setting in the most remote and quiet part of the complex near 2 large beautiful pools. The remodel consists of brand new kitchen with new LVT flooring, shaker cabinets with touchless under cabinet lighting, Quartz countertops, Stainless appliances, all new lighting and electrical throughout, Living room has 17' vaulted ceilings with skylights, a wood burning fireplace and adjacent private patio. Both bedrooms and loft have new carpet and natural wood barn doors and plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer hook ups are inside the unit. Includes 1 covered parking spot