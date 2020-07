Amenities

Rent in style in this brand new construction home. Never lived in and this home will impress with upgrades throughout including flooring, cabinets, granite counters in all bathrooms. 4 bedroom home and 2.5 bathrooms with great room concept and almost 2300 sf. Community is gated with lots of amentities including pool, soccer field, walking paths, BBQ's and several greenbelts.