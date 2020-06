Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool garage hot tub

Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 1 car garage and all appliances!!! Covered balcony with nice view. Community includes a picnic area, playground, pool, spa, and fitness area. Gated complex centrally located in north Phoenix - right next to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve! Be active by walking the hiking trails nearby or sit and enjoy the sunsets from your private balcony. Available NOW!!!