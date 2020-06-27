All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1714 E MARYLAND Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

1714 E MARYLAND Avenue

1714 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1714 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Remodeled in Oct 2010 this wonderfully charming home has it all! Everything from the bath and kitchen fixtures to the cabinets and vanities. This home is very light and airy with large windows looking out to the beautifully landscaped yard and an added covered patio in the back for those fun family summertime BBQ's and events. Great location with Madison schools, close to the SR-51, and all of the hip venues such as The Vig, Luci's Healthy Marketplace & Coffee Bar, and so much more! Landlord will be maintaining the lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue have any available units?
1714 E MARYLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 E MARYLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 E MARYLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
