Phoenix, AZ
1707 W BLUE SKY Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

1707 W BLUE SKY Drive

1707 West Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1707 West Blue Sky Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
4 bedroom + den 3.5 bathroom freshly painted all white. 4058 ft. 2 story home at the Fireside at Norterra community in N. Phoenix First floor has a kitchen, living room, formal dining room and master bedroom. There is an office, three car split garage, backyard with a pond less fountain, gazebo, and private patio. Master bath and a half bath powder room, laundry room are on the 1st floor. On the second floor there is a second master bedroom with full bathroom, teen/music room, 2 bedrooms and another full bath.Solar panels are leased and paid by seller upfront for 14 more years. average winter power bills $10 per month and under $100 for Summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
1707 W BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 W BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
No, 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 W BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
