1707 W BLUE SKY Drive

4 bedroom + den 3.5 bathroom freshly painted all white. 4058 ft. 2 story home at the Fireside at Norterra community in N. Phoenix First floor has a kitchen, living room, formal dining room and master bedroom. There is an office, three car split garage, backyard with a pond less fountain, gazebo, and private patio. Master bath and a half bath powder room, laundry room are on the 1st floor. On the second floor there is a second master bedroom with full bathroom, teen/music room, 2 bedrooms and another full bath.Solar panels are leased and paid by seller upfront for 14 more years. average winter power bills $10 per month and under $100 for Summer.