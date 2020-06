Amenities

An adorable home that is located in the McDowell Manors subdivision. Close proximity to freeway access, downtown, the Biltmore, Sky harbor, medical offices, popular neighborhood restaurants and hang outs, shopping and so much more! Large 3bd,2ba w/ a spacious great room, family room, cozy dinning room and a indoor laundry. Spacious yard front & back, lush landscaping, pool and a BBQ grill set up. Move in ready, show your clients today! Yard/pool service included!