Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217

1702 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1702 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Great Phoenix Location at W Tuckey Ln and N 17th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful property with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator and a dishwasher, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, washer and dryer, and a patio are also included in this unit.

Electricity/Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5698727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 have any available units?
1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 have?
Some of 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 currently offering any rent specials?
1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 is pet friendly.
Does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 offer parking?
No, 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 does not offer parking.
Does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 have a pool?
No, 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 does not have a pool.
Does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 have accessible units?
No, 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 W Tuckey Ln Unit 217 has units with dishwashers.

