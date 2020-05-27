17013 N 44th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous cul-de-sac, 2 stories home with park view - Property Id: 135462



Gorgeous cul-de-sac, 2 stories home with park view, featuring vaulted ceilings, tiles and wood floor, updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Open concept floor plan with kitchen opening to the family room. Half bath and laundry downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs.

Adequate insulated with natural lighting. Minimal front and backyard maintenance required. Easy access to Paradise Valley High School, shopping centers, the city, and major freeway minutes away. Energy saver with NEST for new A/C and heating system.Pet-friendly: cats and small dogs up to 15lbs are accepted. Washer and dryer are included.

