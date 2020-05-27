All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

17013 N 44th Pl

17013 North 44th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17013 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous cul-de-sac, 2 stories home with park view - Property Id: 135462

Gorgeous cul-de-sac, 2 stories home with park view, featuring vaulted ceilings, tiles and wood floor, updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Open concept floor plan with kitchen opening to the family room. Half bath and laundry downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs.
Adequate insulated with natural lighting. Minimal front and backyard maintenance required. Easy access to Paradise Valley High School, shopping centers, the city, and major freeway minutes away. Energy saver with NEST for new A/C and heating system.Pet-friendly: cats and small dogs up to 15lbs are accepted. Washer and dryer are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135462p
Property Id 135462

(RLNE5015993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17013 N 44th Pl have any available units?
17013 N 44th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17013 N 44th Pl have?
Some of 17013 N 44th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17013 N 44th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17013 N 44th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17013 N 44th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17013 N 44th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17013 N 44th Pl offer parking?
No, 17013 N 44th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17013 N 44th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17013 N 44th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17013 N 44th Pl have a pool?
No, 17013 N 44th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17013 N 44th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17013 N 44th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17013 N 44th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17013 N 44th Pl has units with dishwashers.
