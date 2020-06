Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Partially furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Move in ready! Rent includes Water, Sewer, AC/Heating, Electric and Gas!!! Nice flooring, new kitchen appliances, bright and cheery. Very nice complex with community pool. Great location, close to just about everything. No cats, complex will allow dog under 20 lbs. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS