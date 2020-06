16914 S CEDARWOOD Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GATED SUBDIVISION IN FOOTHILLS CLUB WEST. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH A POOL!!!! BACKS TO PRESERVE, CORNER LOT, CUL-DE-SAC STREET. VIEWS IN EVERY DIRECTION. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. PETS OK. PROPERTY PRICED BELOW MARKET FOR COSMETIC REASONS. INTERIOR PAINT AND CARPET AND NOT NEW. $200 ADMINISTRATIVE FEE AT MOVE-IN. TENANT PAYS 2.3%/MONTH SALES TAX & $20/MONTH ADMINISTRATIVE FEE TO REALTY EXECUTIVES. DEPOSITS ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.