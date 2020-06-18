All apartments in Phoenix
16848 S 13TH Place S
16848 S 13TH Place S

16848 South 13th Place · (480) 516-2569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16848 South 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Retreat to this wonderful desert oasis that backs up to the mountains of Ahwatukee Foothills with a heated pool. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has the perfect setup for indoor/outdoor living with a wonderful heated pool and plenty of room for lounging around the pool and dining outdoors. The interior is decorated with upgraded cabinets, all appliances, and a foosball table for having fun. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast nook and large island for dining and entertaining. Upstairs is a large loft for lounging and watching tv. The home is fully furnished and set up for a long terms rental or short term stay. The owners have made sure that all of your needs are available including dishes, small appliances, linens, and an assortment of spices and pans for your cooking needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16848 S 13TH Place S have any available units?
16848 S 13TH Place S has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16848 S 13TH Place S have?
Some of 16848 S 13TH Place S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16848 S 13TH Place S currently offering any rent specials?
16848 S 13TH Place S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16848 S 13TH Place S pet-friendly?
No, 16848 S 13TH Place S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16848 S 13TH Place S offer parking?
Yes, 16848 S 13TH Place S does offer parking.
Does 16848 S 13TH Place S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16848 S 13TH Place S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16848 S 13TH Place S have a pool?
Yes, 16848 S 13TH Place S has a pool.
Does 16848 S 13TH Place S have accessible units?
No, 16848 S 13TH Place S does not have accessible units.
Does 16848 S 13TH Place S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16848 S 13TH Place S has units with dishwashers.
