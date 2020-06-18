16848 S 13TH Place S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Retreat to this wonderful desert oasis that backs up to the mountains of Ahwatukee Foothills with a heated pool. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has the perfect setup for indoor/outdoor living with a wonderful heated pool and plenty of room for lounging around the pool and dining outdoors. The interior is decorated with upgraded cabinets, all appliances, and a foosball table for having fun. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast nook and large island for dining and entertaining. Upstairs is a large loft for lounging and watching tv. The home is fully furnished and set up for a long terms rental or short term stay. The owners have made sure that all of your needs are available including dishes, small appliances, linens, and an assortment of spices and pans for your cooking needs.