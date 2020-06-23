All apartments in Phoenix
16829 S Magenta Rd

16829 South Magenta Road · No Longer Available
Location

16829 South Magenta Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home is overlooking a quiet hillside Lot in the Beautiful Gated Community of Fairway Hills in Ahwatukee. This home has tile throughout the downstairs, a full size bar, Great Room, Powder Room, and Kitchen. Walk out onto the patio and enjoy the desert at your fingertips. The upstairs has a loft, laundry room, and 3 bedrooms. The Master Bedroom features a balcony to enjoy the evening sunsets. The Master Bath has double sinks, and a walk-in shower. Washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator are included. The home is located near extra parking for your guests. Award winning Kyrene School District, Desert Vista High School, Shopping, Hiking, Restaurants and much more. Pets upon owner approval. Call/Text Tracy Blackmon, REALTOR/Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16829 S Magenta Rd have any available units?
16829 S Magenta Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16829 S Magenta Rd have?
Some of 16829 S Magenta Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16829 S Magenta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16829 S Magenta Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16829 S Magenta Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16829 S Magenta Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16829 S Magenta Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16829 S Magenta Rd does offer parking.
Does 16829 S Magenta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16829 S Magenta Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16829 S Magenta Rd have a pool?
No, 16829 S Magenta Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16829 S Magenta Rd have accessible units?
No, 16829 S Magenta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16829 S Magenta Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16829 S Magenta Rd has units with dishwashers.
