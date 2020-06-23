16829 S Magenta Rd

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home is overlooking a quiet hillside Lot in the Beautiful Gated Community of Fairway Hills in Ahwatukee. This home has tile throughout the downstairs, a full size bar, Great Room, Powder Room, and Kitchen. Walk out onto the patio and enjoy the desert at your fingertips. The upstairs has a loft, laundry room, and 3 bedrooms. The Master Bedroom features a balcony to enjoy the evening sunsets. The Master Bath has double sinks, and a walk-in shower. Washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator are included. The home is located near extra parking for your guests. Award winning Kyrene School District, Desert Vista High School, Shopping, Hiking, Restaurants and much more. Pets upon owner approval. Call/Text Tracy Blackmon, REALTOR/Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677