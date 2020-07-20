16826 N 60TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Attractive home features 4br, 2.5ba, 3 car garage & a sparkling Pebble Tec play pool w/ waterfall! Hard to find these amenities for lease in this area... notice home built in 1995 - Great condition with Corian counters, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, great room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, niches, ceiling fans, above ground spa under gazebo, built-in BBQ, security system, water softener, laundry room sink, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, double sinks in guest bath & beautiful landscaping front and back! Move-in ready! Rent includes landscaping & pool service... no showing before 11:00 a.m. - thank you...