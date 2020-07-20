All apartments in Phoenix
16826 N 60TH Place

16826 North 60th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16826 North 60th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Attractive home features 4br, 2.5ba, 3 car garage & a sparkling Pebble Tec play pool w/ waterfall! Hard to find these amenities for lease in this area... notice home built in 1995 - Great condition with Corian counters, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, great room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, niches, ceiling fans, above ground spa under gazebo, built-in BBQ, security system, water softener, laundry room sink, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, double sinks in guest bath & beautiful landscaping front and back! Move-in ready! Rent includes landscaping & pool service... no showing before 11:00 a.m. - thank you...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16826 N 60TH Place have any available units?
16826 N 60TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16826 N 60TH Place have?
Some of 16826 N 60TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16826 N 60TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16826 N 60TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16826 N 60TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16826 N 60TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16826 N 60TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 16826 N 60TH Place offers parking.
Does 16826 N 60TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16826 N 60TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16826 N 60TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 16826 N 60TH Place has a pool.
Does 16826 N 60TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16826 N 60TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16826 N 60TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16826 N 60TH Place has units with dishwashers.
