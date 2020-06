Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on a mountain preserve lot. Views from the private yard with heated pool and spa. Home has wonderful layout and design with formal living and dining room off entry. A large gathering spot in the family room with open concept kitchen and great breakfast and entertainment bar as well as a breakfast table for casual dining. The home has been totally upgraded with cabinetry and counters with stainless appliances just for starters. The downstairs master bedroom and full luxury master bath is highly sought after. The master bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Upstairs has double door den/loft/office. 3 upstairs bedrooms and full bathroom. Lots of room to spread out.Step out to the private backyard oasis.