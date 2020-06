Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in the desirable gated community of Encantobella! This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home has it all! One bedroom and bathroom on the 1st floor, three bedrooms, including master on the 2nd floor. Wonderful loft upstairs makes for a great kids play area or family room. Light and bright, this home features new carpet, paint, lighting and fixtures. Backyard has desert landscaping with a view fence.