1671 E Cielo Grande Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Bed North Phoenix with Pool Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: EAGLE BLUFF,



Move-in ready. Open floor plan with spacious island kitchen, beautiful granite and upgraded appliances. Spacious, light and open with some of the best views in this desirable neighborhood. Large Master bedroom with great walk-in closet. All other bedrooms are over-sized and have walk-in closets. This home is great for entertaining with the open living area, huge loft for all your favorite activities and inviting back yard with sparkling pool. Great location close to Desert Ridge with easy access to the 101 anywhere in Phoenix/Scottsdale area. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!



Cross Streets: Cave Creek Rd & Deer Valley Rd Directions: From 101 North on Cave Creek Rd to Deer Valley Rd, West to 22nd St, North to Cashman, West to Cielo Grande, West to property on Left.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5116576)