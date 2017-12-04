All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1671 E Cielo Grande Ave

1671 East Cielo Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1671 East Cielo Grande Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bed North Phoenix with Pool Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: EAGLE BLUFF,

Move-in ready. Open floor plan with spacious island kitchen, beautiful granite and upgraded appliances. Spacious, light and open with some of the best views in this desirable neighborhood. Large Master bedroom with great walk-in closet. All other bedrooms are over-sized and have walk-in closets. This home is great for entertaining with the open living area, huge loft for all your favorite activities and inviting back yard with sparkling pool. Great location close to Desert Ridge with easy access to the 101 anywhere in Phoenix/Scottsdale area. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!

Cross Streets: Cave Creek Rd & Deer Valley Rd Directions: From 101 North on Cave Creek Rd to Deer Valley Rd, West to 22nd St, North to Cashman, West to Cielo Grande, West to property on Left.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5116576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave have any available units?
1671 E Cielo Grande Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave have?
Some of 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1671 E Cielo Grande Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave offer parking?
No, 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave has a pool.
Does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave have accessible units?
No, 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 E Cielo Grande Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
