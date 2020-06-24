16643 North 23rd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage located in North Phoenix. Lots of ceramic tile, nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances~Formal dinning room, huge family great room w/plant niches~Master bed suite is split with private entry, huge closet and private bath w/dual sinks vanity separate tub/shower. Great location, on a quiet street, close to shopping, bus route, schools, and freeways. This home is located in the Popular Paradise Valley school district. Home also features Split Master bedroom, tile floors, peaked ceilings, and beautiful desert landscaping. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. To Schedule a showing contact Kim Moser at 602-689-1077.