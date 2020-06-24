All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 24 2019

16643 North 23rd Place

16643 North 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

16643 North 23rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage located in North Phoenix. Lots of ceramic tile, nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances~Formal dinning room, huge family great room w/plant niches~Master bed suite is split with private entry, huge closet and private bath w/dual sinks vanity separate tub/shower. Great location, on a quiet street, close to shopping, bus route, schools, and freeways. This home is located in the Popular Paradise Valley school district. Home also features Split Master bedroom, tile floors, peaked ceilings, and beautiful desert landscaping. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. To Schedule a showing contact Kim Moser at 602-689-1077.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16643 North 23rd Place have any available units?
16643 North 23rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16643 North 23rd Place have?
Some of 16643 North 23rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16643 North 23rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
16643 North 23rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16643 North 23rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 16643 North 23rd Place is not pet friendly.
Does 16643 North 23rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 16643 North 23rd Place offers parking.
Does 16643 North 23rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16643 North 23rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16643 North 23rd Place have a pool?
No, 16643 North 23rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 16643 North 23rd Place have accessible units?
No, 16643 North 23rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16643 North 23rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16643 North 23rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
