16640 S 25TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED ALL WEEKEND, RUNNING APPS ON MONDAY JUNE 8TH. EXCUSE OUR MESS. NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES COMING. THIS HOME BACKS TO THE MOUNTAIN PRESERVE. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS INSIDE AND OUT. MASTER BATH FEATUR ENJOY THE MOUNTAIN VIEW AND THE WONDERFUL FOOTHILLS AREA. NEUTRAL DECOR. KITCHEN ISLAND OPENS UP TO FAMILY ROOM. 3 CAR GARAGE, LIVING, FAMILY AND DINING ROOMS. HOME IS GETTING A MAKE OVER - NEW INTERIOR PAINT AND CARPET TO BE COMPLETED SOON. $200 admin fee due at move in plus $25 monthly admin fee PICTURES MAY NOT BE CURRENT