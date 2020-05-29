All apartments in Phoenix
Location

16640 South 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage single level town home offers a bright and open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. large eat in kitchen area. Nice hardwood flooring in the living area.This home is completely ready for move in has furniture and all you need in the kitchen.Great gated community with pool.Home will ready on 4/1/20 just bring your suitcase. Short term lease available call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16640 S 22ND Street have any available units?
16640 S 22ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16640 S 22ND Street have?
Some of 16640 S 22ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16640 S 22ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
16640 S 22ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16640 S 22ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 16640 S 22ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16640 S 22ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 16640 S 22ND Street offers parking.
Does 16640 S 22ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16640 S 22ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16640 S 22ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 16640 S 22ND Street has a pool.
Does 16640 S 22ND Street have accessible units?
No, 16640 S 22ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16640 S 22ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16640 S 22ND Street has units with dishwashers.

