16640 S 22ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage single level town home offers a bright and open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. large eat in kitchen area. Nice hardwood flooring in the living area.This home is completely ready for move in has furniture and all you need in the kitchen.Great gated community with pool.Home will ready on 4/1/20 just bring your suitcase. Short term lease available call for details.