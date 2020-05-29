16640 S 22ND Street

16640 South 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Mountain Park Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage single level town home offers a bright and open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. large eat in kitchen area. Nice hardwood flooring in the living area.This home is completely ready for move in has furniture and all you need in the kitchen.Great gated community with pool.Home will ready on 4/1/20 just bring your suitcase. Short term lease available call for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
