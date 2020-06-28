16634 N. 22ND STREET

Amenities

3 BEDROOM WITH GORGEOUS BACKYARD, PEBBLE-TEC POOL & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - - Beautiful 3 bedroom with mountain views

- Front door opens to great room with vaulted ceilings

- Entertaining opening from living room to kitchen with dining area

- Bedrooms on separate wing with laundry closet with newer washer/dryer

- Massive master bedroom

- Large on-suite bath with double sinks, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet

- Nicely landscaped backyard with play pool and covered patio



Rent: $1700/mo+tax

Security Deposit: $1700

Application Fee: $50/adult

Admin Fee: $200 (One-Time Fee)

Pet Fee: $250 (One-Time Fee)



JOANNA JANGER

480-794-1420

IRENT4YOU, INC.



(RLNE5124638)