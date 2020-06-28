16634 N. 22ND STREET

Amenities
3 BEDROOM WITH GORGEOUS BACKYARD, PEBBLE-TEC POOL & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - - Beautiful 3 bedroom with mountain views
- Front door opens to great room with vaulted ceilings
- Entertaining opening from living room to kitchen with dining area
- Bedrooms on separate wing with laundry closet with newer washer/dryer
- Massive master bedroom
- Large on-suite bath with double sinks, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet
- Nicely landscaped backyard with play pool and covered patio
Rent: $1700/mo+tax
Security Deposit: $1700
Application Fee: $50/adult
Admin Fee: $200 (One-Time Fee)
Pet Fee: $250 (One-Time Fee)
JOANNA JANGER
480-794-1420
IRENT4YOU, INC.
(RLNE5124638)