Phoenix, AZ
16634 N. 22ND STREET
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

16634 N. 22ND STREET

16634 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

16634 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM WITH GORGEOUS BACKYARD, PEBBLE-TEC POOL & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - - Beautiful 3 bedroom with mountain views
- Front door opens to great room with vaulted ceilings
- Entertaining opening from living room to kitchen with dining area
- Bedrooms on separate wing with laundry closet with newer washer/dryer
- Massive master bedroom
- Large on-suite bath with double sinks, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet
- Nicely landscaped backyard with play pool and covered patio

Rent: $1700/mo+tax
Security Deposit: $1700
Application Fee: $50/adult
Admin Fee: $200 (One-Time Fee)
Pet Fee: $250 (One-Time Fee)

JOANNA JANGER
480-794-1420
IRENT4YOU, INC.

(RLNE5124638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16634 N. 22ND STREET have any available units?
16634 N. 22ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16634 N. 22ND STREET have?
Some of 16634 N. 22ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16634 N. 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16634 N. 22ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16634 N. 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 16634 N. 22ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 16634 N. 22ND STREET offer parking?
No, 16634 N. 22ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 16634 N. 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16634 N. 22ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16634 N. 22ND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 16634 N. 22ND STREET has a pool.
Does 16634 N. 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 16634 N. 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16634 N. 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 16634 N. 22ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
