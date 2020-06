16630 N 61ST Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill

**READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - EVERYTHING IS PROVIDED FOR YOU! ENJOY THE LUXURIOUS, RELAXING ATMOSPHERE OF THIS SPACIOUS HOME IN THE KIERLAND/SCOTTSDALE QUARTER AREA NEAR ALL THE MAJOR EVENTS IN SCOTTSDALE. MINUTES FROM ALL THE BEST RESTAURANTS, BARS, GOLF COURSES, AND SHOPPING THAT SCOTTSDALE HAS TO OFFER. GORGEOUS 4 BED, 2.5 BATH IN PRIME LOCATION OF SCOTTSDALE. LARGE SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. LIVING ROOM WITH POOL TABLE. FORMAL DINING AREA. EAT-IN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH BALCONY, SOAKING TUB WITH JETS, SEPARATE SHOWER. VAULTED CEILINGS. GREAT BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINING WITH POOL, COVERED PATIO, BBQ. MIXTURE OF GRASS AND DESERT LANDSCAPING! POOL MAINTENANCE, LANDSCAPING AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED.