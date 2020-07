Amenities

Beautiful home in a Great subdivision. Lots of room for your family.Great curb appeal and nice upgrades inside! granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings. Italian tiles throughout home with carpet in rooms. 3 bedrooms with Den, 2 bathrooms, plus converted 3rd car garage to office with separate cooling/heating. Private with pool and spa, and so much more!.