16626 S 43rd Pl
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

16626 S 43rd Pl

16626 South 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

16626 South 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please email Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com to schedule a showing.

Great 1154 sq ft home with light gray laminate wood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Convenient eat-in Kitchen with bay window. Living Room boasts vaulted ceilings and access to the back patio. Master Suite has walk in closet and attached Master Bathroom. Easy care desert backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. Laundry hook-ups in garage.

Great location at 44th St and Chandler Blvd, with easy access to I-10 and 202 freeways, and plenty of nearby shopping and dining options. Pecos Park just down the street. Great Kyrene schools!

Please review rental requirements at http://www.propertyaz.com/rental_requirements.html. Please email Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com to schedule a showing.

$35 non-refundable application fee
All occupants age 18+ must complete online application at www.PropertyAZ.com
$1450 refundable security deposit
$250 pet deposit (per approved pet)
$200 administrative fee at move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16626 S 43rd Pl have any available units?
16626 S 43rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16626 S 43rd Pl have?
Some of 16626 S 43rd Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16626 S 43rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16626 S 43rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16626 S 43rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16626 S 43rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16626 S 43rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16626 S 43rd Pl offers parking.
Does 16626 S 43rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16626 S 43rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16626 S 43rd Pl have a pool?
No, 16626 S 43rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16626 S 43rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 16626 S 43rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16626 S 43rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16626 S 43rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
