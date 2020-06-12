16626 S 43rd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 1154 sq ft home with light gray laminate wood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Convenient eat-in Kitchen with bay window. Living Room boasts vaulted ceilings and access to the back patio. Master Suite has walk in closet and attached Master Bathroom. Easy care desert backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. Laundry hook-ups in garage.



Great location at 44th St and Chandler Blvd, with easy access to I-10 and 202 freeways, and plenty of nearby shopping and dining options. Pecos Park just down the street. Great Kyrene schools!



Please review rental requirements at http://www.propertyaz.com/rental_requirements.html. Please email Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com to schedule a showing.



$35 non-refundable application fee

All occupants age 18+ must complete online application at www.PropertyAZ.com

$1450 refundable security deposit

$250 pet deposit (per approved pet)

$200 administrative fee at move in