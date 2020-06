Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location Location! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. LOCATED MINUTES TO 51 FREEWAY AND THE 101 TO GET TO ALL PARTS OF THE VALLEY IN LESS THEN 15 MINUTES.RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND PV SCHOOLS.KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,DINING AREA OFF KITCHEN,NICE SIZE GREAT ROOM.20'' TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN,THIS HOME SHOWS WELL AND YOUR CLIENTS WILL LIKE THE MODERN LOOK! OWNER IS LOOKING FOR A 12 PLUS MONTH LEASE. OAC