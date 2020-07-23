All apartments in Phoenix
16446 S. 29th Street
16446 S. 29th Street

16446 South 29th Street · (480) 599-2545
Location

16446 South 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16446 S. 29th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16446 S. 29th Street Available 08/01/20 Occupied, shown by appointment Call (480) 599.2545 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with stunning mountain views. Beautiful ceramic tile t/o living areas, carpet in all bedrooms. Faux wood blinds, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Great Room, eat in kitchen area, open spacious kitchen. Full master bath with separate tub/shower and 2 sink vanity. Home backs up to preserve. Within walking distance to Desert Vista High School. Realtor and/or client to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to appliances. $1900 sec deposit, $200 pr approved pet and $150 NR admin fee, city tax, 9.50 insurance and 30.00 admin monthly do apply.

(RLNE2000976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16446 S. 29th Street have any available units?
16446 S. 29th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 16446 S. 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16446 S. 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16446 S. 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16446 S. 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16446 S. 29th Street offer parking?
No, 16446 S. 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16446 S. 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16446 S. 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16446 S. 29th Street have a pool?
No, 16446 S. 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16446 S. 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 16446 S. 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16446 S. 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16446 S. 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16446 S. 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16446 S. 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
