16446 S. 29th Street Available 08/01/20 Occupied, shown by appointment Call (480) 599.2545 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with stunning mountain views. Beautiful ceramic tile t/o living areas, carpet in all bedrooms. Faux wood blinds, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Great Room, eat in kitchen area, open spacious kitchen. Full master bath with separate tub/shower and 2 sink vanity. Home backs up to preserve. Within walking distance to Desert Vista High School. Realtor and/or client to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to appliances. $1900 sec deposit, $200 pr approved pet and $150 NR admin fee, city tax, 9.50 insurance and 30.00 admin monthly do apply.



(RLNE2000976)