16417 S 28th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Well appointed single level Ahwaukee home in gated community. Live in 4 Bedroom with executive office, over 2800 sq ft, 3 car garage. Enjoy a corner lot with backyard view fence and private front yard with courtyard. This home is turn-key and has been updated,Freshly painted interior and exterior, updated flooring, and gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, and expansive island. Kitchen is close to large pergola outdoor space. Master bedroom side has two bedrooms, and Casita side has an executive office/den. Family room has gas fireplace with custom surround and Stone creek cabinets. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. 3 car garage with garage storage racks. Listing is owner/agent. Home can be rented furnished for $3300 monthly. Soak in your private spa. Close to 202, shopping, entertainment.