Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:58 PM

16417 S 28th Avenue

16417 South 28th Avenue · (480) 392-4849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16417 South 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Well appointed single level Ahwaukee home in gated community. Live in 4 Bedroom with executive office, over 2800 sq ft, 3 car garage. Enjoy a corner lot with backyard view fence and private front yard with courtyard. This home is turn-key and has been updated,Freshly painted interior and exterior, updated flooring, and gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, and expansive island. Kitchen is close to large pergola outdoor space. Master bedroom side has two bedrooms, and Casita side has an executive office/den. Family room has gas fireplace with custom surround and Stone creek cabinets. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. 3 car garage with garage storage racks. Listing is owner/agent. Home can be rented furnished for $3300 monthly. Soak in your private spa. Close to 202, shopping, entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16417 S 28th Avenue have any available units?
16417 S 28th Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16417 S 28th Avenue have?
Some of 16417 S 28th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16417 S 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16417 S 28th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16417 S 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16417 S 28th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16417 S 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16417 S 28th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16417 S 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16417 S 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16417 S 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 16417 S 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16417 S 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16417 S 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16417 S 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16417 S 28th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
