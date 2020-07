Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

REALLY NICE, OPEN HOME WITH LOTS OF LIVING SPACE, REDONE, WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS,CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, TILE FLOORING, NEW PAINT INSIDE. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM. MASTER HAS LARGE CLOSET, MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER, OTHER 2 BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE, FANS IN ROOMS. ARIZONA ROOM WITH ITS OWN A/C. LARGE LOT WITH R/V GATE. PRIME LOCATION AND READY TO MOVE INTO