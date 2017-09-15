1635 West Gardenia Drive

Amenities

Lots of upgrades in this 3/2 in North Central Phoenix. Recessed lighting, wood-look tile, remodeled kitchen w/stainless appliances and wine cooler. Both bathrooms updated with double sinks in guest bathroom. Large back yard with plenty of shade from mature pine trees. W/D hookups in spacious laundry room. Covered parking, cul-de-sac lot, updated and move in ready. Lots of storage and a workshop.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.