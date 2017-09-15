All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1635 West Gardenia Drive
1635 West Gardenia Drive

1635 West Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1635 West Gardenia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of upgrades in this 3/2 in North Central Phoenix. Recessed lighting, wood-look tile, remodeled kitchen w/stainless appliances and wine cooler. Both bathrooms updated with double sinks in guest bathroom. Large back yard with plenty of shade from mature pine trees. W/D hookups in spacious laundry room. Covered parking, cul-de-sac lot, updated and move in ready. Lots of storage and a workshop.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 West Gardenia Drive have any available units?
1635 West Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 West Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 1635 West Gardenia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 West Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1635 West Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 West Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 West Gardenia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1635 West Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1635 West Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 1635 West Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 West Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 West Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 1635 West Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1635 West Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1635 West Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 West Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 West Gardenia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
