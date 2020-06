Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This house was recently remodeled, and is now ready for immediate move-in! Centrally located in Phoenix, near the I-17, with 3 beds, 2 baths, tile flooring in the main area w/ carpet in the bedrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Apply now!