Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Welcome to Palmaire. Mid-Century Modern design meets an unbeatable location in the heart of the Camelback Corridor. Large 3bd 2bth 1,400sqft condo. Sleek Bamboo floor, Granite counters, large Breakfast Bar. All of the luxury finishes you're looking for. Covered parking. Sparkling community pool. Right around the corner from great shopping options such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Forever 21, Nordstrom Rack. Easy access to the 51. Within the Madison School District!!