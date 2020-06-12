1629 N 17th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Welcome home to 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the Fairview Place Historic District of Phoenix with a stone fireplace and an upgraded kitchen with tile flooring. Enjoy your front courtyard and large backyard with a covered patio. This home with 795 SqFt living space is inviting both outside and within, where you'll find well-lit rooms including a bay window in the master bedroom. Ceiling fans throughout and a pantry closet in the kitchen. Built in 1941 on 0.164 acres (a 7,139 SqFt lot) with a carport and inside laundry (hookups available). The Arizona State Fairgrounds is only 2 blocks away and you'll enjoy walking to the Encanto Park in 15 minutes. Access Grand Ave in 1 minute and the I-10 in just 2 minutes. Welcome to the Encanto Village of Phoenix.