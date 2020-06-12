All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2020

1629 N 17th Ave

1629 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1629 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Welcome home to 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the Fairview Place Historic District of Phoenix with a stone fireplace and an upgraded kitchen with tile flooring. Enjoy your front courtyard and large backyard with a covered patio. This home with 795 SqFt living space is inviting both outside and within, where you'll find well-lit rooms including a bay window in the master bedroom. Ceiling fans throughout and a pantry closet in the kitchen. Built in 1941 on 0.164 acres (a 7,139 SqFt lot) with a carport and inside laundry (hookups available). The Arizona State Fairgrounds is only 2 blocks away and you'll enjoy walking to the Encanto Park in 15 minutes. Access Grand Ave in 1 minute and the I-10 in just 2 minutes. Welcome to the Encanto Village of Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 N 17th Ave have any available units?
1629 N 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 N 17th Ave have?
Some of 1629 N 17th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 N 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1629 N 17th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 N 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 N 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1629 N 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1629 N 17th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1629 N 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 N 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 N 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 1629 N 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1629 N 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1629 N 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 N 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 N 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
