Last updated May 7 2019 at 11:17 PM

1629 East Violet Drive

1629 East Violet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 East Violet Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have made your house hunting decision easier by remodeling this lovely home to impress! Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, professionally installed flooring and best of all, the kitchen comes equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and is ready to be used to prepare your favorite meals. Access to the dining room leads to the very large, fenced backyard, where you can enjoy the outdoors, under the covered patio. The wood style flooring continues in the bedrooms which area all generously sized and make for an ideal place to relax after a hard day at work. This home offers tons of updates so we invite you to visit our website, at www.msrenewal.com and apply online to make this adorable place, located at 1629 E Violet Drive, your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 East Violet Drive have any available units?
1629 East Violet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 East Violet Drive have?
Some of 1629 East Violet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 East Violet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1629 East Violet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 East Violet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 East Violet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1629 East Violet Drive offer parking?
No, 1629 East Violet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1629 East Violet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 East Violet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 East Violet Drive have a pool?
No, 1629 East Violet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1629 East Violet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1629 East Violet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 East Violet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 East Violet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
