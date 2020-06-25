1629 East Violet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We have made your house hunting decision easier by remodeling this lovely home to impress! Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, professionally installed flooring and best of all, the kitchen comes equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and is ready to be used to prepare your favorite meals. Access to the dining room leads to the very large, fenced backyard, where you can enjoy the outdoors, under the covered patio. The wood style flooring continues in the bedrooms which area all generously sized and make for an ideal place to relax after a hard day at work. This home offers tons of updates so we invite you to visit our website, at www.msrenewal.com and apply online to make this adorable place, located at 1629 E Violet Drive, your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.